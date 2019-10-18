Firefighters responded to 100 Hopewell St. around 4:30 p.m. Friday after the two-story home's occupant, Jerry Smith, had been rescued by neighbor J.P. Sauls when a fire broke out in the home's downstairs bathroom, according to Lead Investigator Brenton Whatley. Whatley said Smith was taken to Floyd Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. He had been asleep in the bedroom next to the bathroom and was awakened by a smoke alarm.
"Smoke alarms save lives," Fire Marshall Mary Catherine Chewning said Friday.
The house was "pretty much a total loss," with most of the damage centered in the bathroom and living room, Whatley said. The fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation, he noted.