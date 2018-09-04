Fire investigators looking into Heritage Park gazebo fire
An investigation is underway to try and find out who may have been responsible for setting the gazebo at Heritage Park on fire early Monday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
Rome police officers were dispatched to the park around 12:18 a.m. Monday to respond to the fire. An officer was able to use his fire extinguisher to stop some of the fire until Rome-Floyd County firefighters got on scene.
A witness said he saw a man wearing dark clothing walk up to the gazebo, pull something from his backpack and throw it on the roof of the gazebo. The man then ran toward the river as flames began to start from the roof, according to a witness.
A fire investigator was expected to open an investigation Tuesday.