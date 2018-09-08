Breaking News
Fire guts home that had been torched last week of August
An arsonist may have returned to the scene of a previous crime in a bid to finish the job Saturday morning.
According to Investigator Mary Catherine Chewning in the Fire marshal's office:
A blaze that was intentionally set completely gutted the interior of a home at 2009 Highland Circle in North Rome Saturday morning. Fire department personnel were also at the home on Aug. 29 when someone broke into a rear bedroom and set a mattress on fire, gutting that one room.
911 dispatched the fire call at 2:11 Saturday morning and two engine companies were on the scene for better than two and a half hours.
Chewning said the interior of the rental home was a total loss but declined to provide additional information regarding specifics of the latest fire due to the ongoing investigation.
She said the home was vacant Saturday due to damages from the fire a week and a half ago.