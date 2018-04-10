Fire damages West Rome home, four kittens rescued
A fire believed to have started in an outbuilding in the back yard of a home in West Rome caused extensive damages to the main home itself Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze and firefighters rescued four kittens from a crawl space under the home in the area of the super-heated flames.
According to battalion Chief Greg Hunt:
The fire at 1 Walker Drive, at the intersection with Pineway Drive, erupted shortly after 4 p.m. The first responding engine company discovered heavy flames coming from the outbuilding and rear of the home itself. "They got a quick knockdown on the outside and made an interior attack," Hunt said.
Hunt said when they arrived they got word from neighbors that the occupants, a woman and her teenage son, had gotten out of the home safely. During their mop up operations, firefighters discovered four kittens huddled under the crawl space at the home and were able to rescue them.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Rome Fire marshal's office because there was no power to the outbuilding and family members which arrived on the scene said they couldn't imagine what would have caused the fire to start in that location.
Flames burned all the way through the back wall of the wall in the area of the main kitchen.