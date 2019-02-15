Rome firefighters were able to knock down flames at a residence in Garden Lakes quickly Friday afternoon, but not before the blaze caused moderate to extensive damages to the home.
According to Rome-Floyd County Fire Department reports:
The cause of the blaze at 3 Plymouth Road was undetermined late Friday evening. Battalion Chief Clete Bonney said flames erupted in a back utility type room and spread quickly up into the attic. "There was a lot of wiring back in that area along with a bunch of other stuff," Bonney said.
He said there was someone at home when the fire broke out but that person was able to get out safely.
"The house is not going to be able to be lived in. The breaker panel was in that back room and it melted all the wiring," Bonney said.
Smoke damage was extensive through the home and Bonney said firefighters had to rip through the ceiling to gain access to the attic area to douse the flames.