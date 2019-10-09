Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock is hoping for the best when the National Weather Service issues its new drought information statement Thursday.
"We've had dry conditions. We're monitoring that closely," he told members of the county public safety committee Wednesday.
An outlook map issued at the end of September indicated conditions in Northwest Georgia were likely to worsen this month.
Floyd County's rainfall was 1.4 inches below average for the summer months according to the previous drought statement, issued Sept. 26. And NWS climate data for September shows the county received 0.31 inches of precipitation compared to the norm of 3.41 inches.
Restrictions on outdoor burning were lifted Oct. 1, but Brock said the Georgia Forestry Commission is issuing permits on a day-by-day basis. On Wednesday the online permit site cited "hazardous fire danger" in rejecting all applications.
"Hopefully we won't have to do another emergency resolution," Brock said.
Floyd County Commissioners enacted an emergency burn ban in November 2016 after firefighters battled about 200 blazes in a span of two months, including a wildfire in late September that burned nearly 700 acres northwest of Cave Spring.
An ordinance adopted in December 2016 gives the emergency powers to the fire chief, in consultation with the city and county managers.
Directors of the county's public safety agencies presented activity updates Wednesday at the committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Larry Maxey, with Commission Chair Scotty Hancock as the second board member.
Amy Fowler, commander of the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force, reported that the joint agency made 47 arrests in September.
Task force members last month confiscated 10 vehicles; eight firearms; 27 grams of cocaine; 3,761 grams of marijuana (equal to a little over eight pounds); 101 grams of methamphetamine and 28 prescription drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycontin, Fowler said.
Assistant County Police Chief Tom Ewing said the department has two fundraisers planned in the coming months.
The annual golf tournament, set for Nov. 1 at Stonebridge Golf Course, will benefit Elevation House. The local nonprofit connects people living with mental illness with opportunities for friendship, employment and education. Information and registration is available at the FCPD web page.
Ewing said they're also planning a smoked Boston butts sale in mid-November to buy Project Lifesaver transmitters for families in need. The $375 transmitters can be used to track adults with dementia, children with autism and other residents at risk to wander off and get lost.