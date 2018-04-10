Fire burns down outbuilding, damages house as well
The residents of the house at 1 Walker Drive were able to escape injury after a fire burned down an outbuilding at the rear of the home and jumped to a rear wall of the house, causing extensive damage, according to Rome Floyd Fire Battalion Chief Greg Hunt. He stated the owner's stepson alerted the woman to the fire and they both left the house safely. A large portion of the kitchen was damaged by the fire.
Hunt said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The structure fire at Walker Drive was first reported at 4:15 p.m.