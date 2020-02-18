Rome police diverted traffic around 3 p.m. as firefighters put out a fire near the intersection of South Broad Street and West Forest Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Rome-Floyd Fire Department Division Chief Brad Roberson:
All occupants of 11 W. Forest Street got out in time and seemed to have no injuries. When fire units arrived they could see smoke from the fire in the two story home and were able to get in and put the fire out.
The fire investigator was called to the scene around 3 p.m. and at this point the cause of the fire is undetermined.