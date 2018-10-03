Final arrest made on school RICO indictment list
The final arrest was made Wednesday in the list of RICO indictments connected with the systemic looting of Floyd County Schools' ELOST account.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James David Fielder, 57, 240 Poplar Creek Drive, Elloree, South Caroline, turned himself in on felony charges of money-laundering, theft by taking and four violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
He was released on a $75,000 bond.
A civil case ended with the school system recovering about $3.5 million of the estimated $6 million siphoned off over 10 years by employees and contractors. The 111-page criminal indictment handed up by the September Grand Jury charges 17 people.