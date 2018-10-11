A Rome man who was arrested after reportedly fighting with a woman now faces a felony drug charge after jail personnel found a quantity of methamphetamine on the man as he was being booked.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Daniel Kelly, 37, of 3 Plymouth Road, struck a woman with his fist at his residence Wednesday night. After police carried Kelly to the jail on a misdemeanor assault charge, jailers discovered the methamphetamine resulting in the felony drug charge.
Kelly is also charged with felony crossing the guard line with drugs, simple battery, willful obstruction of officers and criminal trespassing.
Kelly is being held in Floyd County Jail without bond.