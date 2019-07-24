A fight at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., landed two Rome men in jail Tuesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Marvin Morris, 61, who lists his address as the Royal Inn, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 22, of 18 Auburn Lane, were each arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault around 3 p.m. Tuesday after an altercation.
Morris is accused of using a box cutter, while Pullen was armed with a brick. Both remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.