A Cobb County man was jailed Friday after shattering a victim's mobile phone to prevent a call for help during an altercation at a residence on Etowah Terrace.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Seth Javan Sanchez, 22, of 2056 Ellison Way, Kennesaw, was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the wake of an altercation at 15 Etowah Terrace in Rome Friday morning.
Police allege he broke the victim's mobile phone, actually shattering the screen, making a call for help impossible. He also struck the victim in front of an 18-month old child.
Sanchez is charged with misdemeanors for cruelty to children and battery.