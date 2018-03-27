Felon charged with possession of a firearm, obstruction
A Bartow County man attempted to flee from Rome police Tuesday morning but was caught and faces a couple of felony charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Bradley Sisson, 30, of 60 West Main Street, Kingston was arrest-ed after police determined he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He tried to flee from the officer which resulted in an additional felony for obstruction police and a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.
Sisson was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday without bond.