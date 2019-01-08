Michael Sylvester Dennis

A Rome man accused of shooting at someone early Tuesday morning on Crane Street was in jail without bond on multiple felony charges.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Michael Sylvester Dennis, 31, of 202 Pennington Ave., was arrested at 4 a.m. — two hours after he shot at an unnamed victim, also endangering the safety of another person.

A search warrant turned up a semiautomatic rifle, a semiautomatic handgun and multiple digital scales with marijuana residue. A K9 brought in also found suspected marijuana in the process of being destroyed, suspected cocaine and a baggie of unidentified pills.

Dennis is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, use of a firearm during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

He's also facing misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm near a public street, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and reckless conduct.

Dennis also was arrested on warrants related to a Sept. 30 incident on East 15th Street in which he struck an unnamed person in the face. He's charged with two felony counts of terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery.

