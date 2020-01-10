A Rome man was arrested near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Huffaker Road on Thursday and faces drug and weapons charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Scott Thompson, 43, of 8 Westover Drive, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and violating his probation.
Thompson remained in jail Friday without bond.