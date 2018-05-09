Father, son both arrested after authorities serve warrants
A Floyd County man and his son were both arrested Tuesday after authorities sought to serve warrants on the younger man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth David Price Jr., 30, of 233 Price Road and his father, Kenneth David Price Sr., 54, also of 233 Price Road, were both arrested Tuesday after authorities went to their home to serve warrants on the younger Price.
The younger Price fled on foot and then resisted officers after he was captured off Morrison Campground Road. Less than an hour later, the father was taken into custody after it was learned that investigators in Cherokee County, Alabama had a warrant for his arrest.
Price Jr., is being held without bond on a felony obstruction charge as well as an undisclosed charge out of Gordon County. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction charge. Price Sr., is being held without bond on a felony fugitive from justice charge along with the warrant from Alabama.