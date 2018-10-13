A Rome man who failed to pay his taxi fare Saturday afternoon was arrested on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eugene Stonner Ashley, 34, of 245 W. Big Indian Trail, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after police found a pipe with meth residue in a his backpack while conducting an investigation into the taxi incident.
Ashley was arrested at location on Stevens Street just after 1 p.m.
Ashley is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on a probation violation.