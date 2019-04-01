A Rome woman who was picked up on a failure to appear in court warrant Monday morning now faces a new felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerry Elizabeth Maxwell, 38, of 103 B. East Main Street was seen by police who knew of the warrant against her at the intersection of East Nineteenth Street and Dean Avenue around 10:20 Monday morning. As the officer was searching her belongings prior to taking her to jail, the officer found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in her wallet.
Maxwell was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and three misdemeanor failure to appear warrants.