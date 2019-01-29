A Rome man who Floyd County police stopped for failing to maintain his lane on Ga. 53 at Willow Road now faces two drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marcelo Dante Almazan, 26, 110 Hooper Ave., Lindale, was stopped Monday night between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and found to be in possession of a Schedule III controlled substance along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. The Schedule II drug resulted in a felony possession charge while the misdemeanor led to a misdemeanor charge.
Almazan was also charged with failing to maintain his lane and a seat belt violation.