2 facing numerous drug charges
A man and woman were arrested Wednesday night after being accused of having methamphetamine, marijuana and an assortment of pills on them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Lee Ashton, 36, of 2 Cypress St., and Ashton Leighann Spears, 22, of 208 Hennon Drive, Apt. C, were arrested Wednesday night around 8:48 p.m. Police found them in possession of the drugs at the dead end of Weathington Road. They also had clonazepam, tramadol and alprazolam pills, along with a digital scale.
They are charged with felony possession of meth, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (clonazepam, alprazolam) and possession of dangerous drugs (tramadol). They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Ashton remained in jail without bond Thursday, while Spears was released from jail Thursday morning on a $7,900 bond.