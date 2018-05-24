5 facing meth charges following traffic stop at Walmart
Five Floyd County residents were in jail on drug charges Thursday after police allegedly found them with methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The vehicle was stopped just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 825 Cartersville Highway. Cheyenne Autumn Smith, 23, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was cited for a seat belt violation. Smith also was charged with felony possession of meth, along with Julie Satterfield, 35, of 2572 Kingston Highway; Cotey Alan Kohler, 32, of 115 Southern Grace Estate; Matthew Walter Fortune, 31, of 6 Cliffview Drive; and Dustin Blake Trammell, 29, of 9 Fountain Square.
Bond was set for each of them at $5,700. Koehler also is facing three misdemeanor charges of failure to appear in court and his bond on those offenses totals $9,744.