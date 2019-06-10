Four men were in jail Monday facing felony drug charges after the driver of their car reportedly made a wrong turn.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The driver made an improper left turn onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broad Street Sunday afternoon. When the vehicle was stopped, police found a brown bag containing suspected Ecstasy, marijuana packaged in small bags, a digital scale and a pistol.
All four people in the car are charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They're also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
The driver, Kishon Quartez Brown, 25, of 5393 Whitney Court, Kemper Place, in Stone Mountain, also is charged with making an improper turn.
Passengers in the vehicle were Thomas Lamonte Smith, 30, of 200 Watters St.; Higi Q'Vecchio Ne'Rand Stocks, 18, of 108 Slate St. in Rockmart; and Raasheni Cortez Stocks, 23, of 404 Springdale St. in Rockdale.
Bond was set at $16,700 for each man.