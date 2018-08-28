2 facing meth charge after Task Force raid
Two men arrested during a Metro Task Force search of a home in the Coosa area were in jail Tuesday on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ronald Wayne Salmon, 61, of 1 Aspin Ave., and Jerry Lee Acrey, 57, listed a homeless, were arrested at Salmon's residence Monday following the execution of a search warrant.
Both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects after police turned up two smoking devices with meth residue and scales.
Acrey was being held with a bond set at $3,500.
Salmon was additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $5,700.