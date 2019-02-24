Two people arrested by Rome police on drug charges were in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Terry Hayden Rittenhouse, 48, of 8 Paces Meadow Lane in Dallas, Georgia, and Courtney Diane Franks, 38, of 2025 Maple Ave., were arrested just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday on North Broad Street at Calhoun Avenue.
They are each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Rittenhouse, who had at least 28 grams of an unnamed controlled substance on him, fought with officers arresting him. He is additionally charged with three counts of obstruction and the felonies trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and crossing a correctional institution guard line with drugs.