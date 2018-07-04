2 facing drug charges after traffic stop
A Georgia State Patrol trooper arrested a man and a woman early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Wayne Franks, 46, of 2312 Maple Road, and Crystal Marie Morrison, 28, of 790 Texas Valley Road, were taken into custody around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ga. 140.
They are both charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of dangerous drug. Additionally, they both face misdemeanor charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and drugs not in their original container.
Franks was also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI of drugs, as well as traffic violations of not having a tag light, driving with a headlight out and having bald tires on the vehicle he was driving.
After the trooper pulled the vehicle over due to the traffic violations, he noticed a clear bag in an ashtray. He then conducted a search and found meth inside two different bags along with the discovery of a orange- and tan-colored substance wrapped in plastic. Five pills imprinted with G13 were found in plastic wrap as well as marijuana in a pill bottle.
Franks told the trooper the marijuana was his but denied that any of the other drugs were. Morrison said none of the drugs were hers.
Franks and Morrison were in jail Wednesday without bond.