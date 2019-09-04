Four Floyd County residents are facing felony drug charges after the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday at an Old Dalton Road home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Three of the people arrested live in the house at 728 Old Dalton Road: Matthew Richard Pasley, 30; Tyler Huston Pasley, 25; and Kayla Marie Wheelock, 19.
A search warrant turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, a glass pipe with meth residue and numerous empty capsules used to ingest drugs. An infant also was in the residence.
The Pasleys and Wheelock are each charged with felony meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime. They're also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related items and reckless conduct.
They were being held Wednesday night without bond.
Another person in the house — William Andrew Johnson, 29, of 3121 Old Calhoun Road — is charged with felony meth possession. He's also being held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.