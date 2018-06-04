2 facing drug charges after seat belt violation
A Rome couple facing drug charges after a traffic stop were in jail Sunday evening with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sasha Nicole Kirkpatrick, 23, of 703 S. Broad St.; and Brandon Scott Sisson, 30, of 100 Robin Hood Road, were stopped Saturday on U.S. 411 at U.S. 27 and charged with seat belt violations.
Police found methamphetamine and a syringe in the vehicle.
Kirkpatrick and Sisson are each facing a felony charge of meth possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object in addition to the seat belt charge. Kirkpatrick also is being held on a felony probation violation.