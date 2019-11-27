A Rome trio remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon following the execution of search warrant at a Bollen Court address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Van Smith, 56, of 133 Bollen Court, was found at his residence with drugs and a stolen firearm.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects.
Also arrested was Elizabeth Marie Smith, 41, of 127 Nelson Blvd., found with marijuana, pills and a glass smoking pipe and a stolen gun.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
Cecil Augustus Priebe, 34, of 12 Kirton St., was also arrested and was found with a quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe. He had given officers a false name and date of birth then ran from officers in an attempt to flee, then continued to resist arrest after he was stopped from running.
Priebe is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving a false name to law enforcement and obstruction of law enforcement.