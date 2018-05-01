Escapee caught with drugs
A man wanted for fleeing a transitional center in Atlanta is behind bars in Rome on a series of felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Turner Dewayne Kelley, 32, of Atlanta, was arrested at 46 Woodberry Drive off Ga. 101 South during the execution of a search warrant Monday for escape from the Georgia Department of Corrections in Atlanta. When he was arrested he had more than 28 grams methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana, both packaged for resale, and a glass smoking pipe with residue.
Kelley was charged with felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of marijuana along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Details regarding his departure from the transitional center on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta were not available.
Kelley is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.