A 29-year-old Silver Creek man faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Caleb Waits, of 128 Byrd Station Road, was pulled over at Shadow Wood Circle and Highway 101 at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation. When the officer realized he was driving on a revoked license, he transported him to jail.
While being booked into Floyd County Jail, a search of his belongings revealed a small bag of suspected meth in a jacket pocket.