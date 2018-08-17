Equipment, tools taken from Calhoun Avenue building
The owner of a group of buildings in the 600 block of Calhoun Avenue reported to Rome police that pieces of equipment and tools were stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
The man said he had not checked out the buildings in over a month, and when he went Wednesday, he was unable to get in through a door due to a tire blocking it. After getting inside through a small window, he found the inside had been rummaged through.
A torch and hose, a wire welder, a stand-up drill, a heat gun, four air hoses, 15 tarps and an assortment of tools were missing. The items were valued at a total of $2,408.