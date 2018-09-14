Equipment taken from display outside Home Depot
A Champion Power Equipment log splitter, valued at $999, was taken from outside Home Depot on Hicks Drive in an early morning theft.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The theft was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. The manager of the store’s Hicks Drive location told police the equipment was stolen sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. from the front outside display.
A thick wire to secure the piece of equipment had been cut, and all someone had to do was hook it to a trailer hitch and drive off.
Surveillance footage was still being downloaded at the time of the re-port, but it would be turned over to police once it was.