Equipment stolen from truck at Walmart
Two chainsaws were stolen from a Cave Spring based tree service truck which was left parked overnight in the Walmart parking lot on Redmond Circle.
According to Rome police reports:
The truck was left in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. on October 1, near the wooded area at the edge of the parking lot between Walmart and Sam’s Club. The driver returned Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. to find a side panel door had been pried open and two chainsaws had been taken. Both were orange Husqvarna chainsaws valued at $759.95.
Walmart employees will be checking the security cameras to see if they can identify the thief.