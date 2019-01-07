Rome police and firefighters were sent scrambling to the Quality Inn just after noon Monday when a guest at the hotel couldn't be contacted and water was seen flooding from under her door.
According to 911 radio traffic:
The guest didn't make her 11 a.m. checkout time at the hotel off U.S. 411 at 40 Grace Drive. Phone calls to the room netted no answer and a physical check showed water seeping out of the room and down the hallway. There were two large dogs in the room — "one slightly vicious" — so animal control was called as well.
When police arrived, however, they found the situation wasn't as dire as it sounded. The woman had fallen asleep in the bathtub but had no medical problems, responders reported.