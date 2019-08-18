Four people arrested by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force were in jail without bond Sunday on numerous drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The arrests happened about 1 a.m. at a Fourth Street house in Shannon. All four are accused of having various amounts of methamphetamine, scales and other drug-related items.
Billy Anthony Bennett, 54, of 520 W. Third St. in Rome, is charged with trafficking meth. He's also facing felony counts of possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute, possession of tools for committing a crime, possession of as firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
Bennett had more than an ounce of meth, small baggies, digital scales, glass pipes and a rifle.
Beverly Suzanne Sipple, 52, of 5 Minshew Road in Rome, had pipes with meth residue, scales and a rifle. At the jail, officers found two pipes and marijuana as she was being booked.
Sipple is facing felony counts of meth possession, crossing the guard line with contraband, possessing tools for committing a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
John Hugh Perry, 54, of 105 Fox St. in Calhoun, had a bag of meth, scales, used syringes, small plastic bags and several glass pipes. He tried to hide cocaine in the back of the patrol car taking him to jail.
Perry is charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute, possession of tools to commit a crime, possession of cocaine, crossing the guard line with contraband, tampering with evidence and a probation violation.
Heather Lee Headrick, 31, of 182 Russell Hill Road in Sugar Valley, is charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime.
Headrick had an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, digital scales and syringes containing meth.