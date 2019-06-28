The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested two Rome individuals at the Royal Inn on Saturday morning for reportedly having quantities of drugs as well as digital scales.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Antonio Demarcus Palmer Jr., 29, of 604 W. 10th St., and Areka Shavon Glenn, 36, of 201 E. 17th St., are being charged with felony possession of cocaine, two counts of possession synthetic marijuana, the sale of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Glenn faced an additional misdemeanor charge of drugs not in original container.