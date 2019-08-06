After police searched a house on 12th Street on Tuesday, they reportedly found drugs and related objects which led to two arrests.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Thomas Wade Miles, 57, of 209 E. 12th St., had several digital scales and a glass pipe along with methamphetamine and marijuana.
Miles is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, drug related objects and possession with intent to distribute. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Helen Keisha Taylor, 38, of 128 McHenry Drive, was in the house at the time of the warrant and is charged with felony possession of meth, drug-related objects, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.