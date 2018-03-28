DUI stop leads to felony drug charges against Rome man
Rome police pulled a vehicle over on Turner McCall Boulevard early Wednesday morning and found quantities of both marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bernard Lee Brown, 59, of 79 Shoals Ferry Road, was stopped in the 1500 block of Turner McCall around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The officer found over seven grams of cocaine in the vehicle along with a small quantity of marijuana, digital scales and other drug related items.
Brown is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, drug related objects and DUI.
Brown was released from jail Wednesday on $5,700 bond.