A Rome man who was stopped by police for walking on streets in East Rome while intoxicated faces more serious felony charges after being taken to the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trevelyn Bruce Bradford, 54, of 1131 Hull Ave. was arrested Wednesday near the intersection of Crane Street and 15th Street in East Rome for public drunk charges.
After getting to the jail, reports say Bradford appeared ready to fight with officers and refused to obey commands from the officers. Police then found a small quantity of marijuana on Bradford resulting in a felony charge of crossing the guard line with drugs.
He was also charged with misdemeanors for public drunk, possession of marijuana, obstruction and simple assault, and is being held without bond.