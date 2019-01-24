A Rome man faces multiple felony charges in the wake of his arrest at a location on North Broad Street with drugs and a stolen firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Courtney DeWayne Finley, 38, of 2 Jackson Street, was arrested at 1605 North Broad Street around 9:30 Wednesday morning with more than a pound of synthetic marijuana and two grams of crack cocaine and a quantity of leafy marijuana. Finley also had a stolen firearm as well as a second gun reported stolen from Fort Payne, Alabama.
Police also recovered digital scales and a number of bags used to dis-tribute the drugs.
Finley is charged with felonies for trafficking of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was also charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by receiving property stolen in an-other state.