The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three county residents in a Sunrise Inn and Suites room on Friday just after midnight for reportedly having methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Wayne Womack, 29, of 210 Avenue C, Lindale, was a convicted felon who tried to hide his firearm by throwing it in a tub when he was arrested Friday morning. Womack was also found with over an ounce of methamphetamine. He is charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug 0elated object.
Maggie Leann Harris, 24, of 192 Beard Lake Road, was found with Xanax, methamphetamine and a device used to smoke drugs. Harris is charged with felony possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.
Brandy Alice Mathis, 37, of 4714 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, was found with methamphetamine and a device used to smoke drugs. Mathis is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.