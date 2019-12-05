A Lindale woman was arrested early Thursday by members of the Metro Drug Task Force on methamphetamine trafficking and other drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Sandra Dawn Townsend, 37, 756 Park Ave., was found in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine during the execution of an arrest warrant just before 4 a.m.
Dawn remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a probation violation.