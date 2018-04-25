Drug overdose leads to charge of cruelty to children
A Rome woman who reportedly overdosed on drugs while she was supposed to be caring for a baby was being held without bond Wednesday on a felony charge of cruelty to children.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessica L. Visage, 32, of 207 E. 12th St., deprived the baby of sustenance and jeopardized its health and wellbeing April 5 when she overdosed on fentanyl.
Additionally, the child's diaper bag smelled of marijuana and "it was apparent" that the container for the child's formula was used to store marijuana, the warrant states.
Visage is charged with first-degree cruelty to children. She also is being held for the Walker County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Diane Wagner, staff writer