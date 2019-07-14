A Rome couple jailed on felony drug charges was being held Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kendra M. Fleetwood, 32, of 418 Harper Ave., and Darrel Ledrea North, 37, of 220 Branham Ave., were arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
North had two Ecstasy pills and was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Fleetwood had Ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana in her pants. She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.