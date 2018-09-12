Drug bust nets six arrests early Wednesday
Several Rome residents were in jail early Wednesday morning on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Officers from the Rome Police Department arrested six individuals at 412 E. 1st Avenue just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, charging all with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to dis-tribute and possession of synthetic marijuana.
Those arrested were Haeley Marie Waters, 21, 0f 29 Wynnie Road; Jimmy Gregory Dennis Jr., 39, of 206 Stonewall St.; Tabitha Nicole Downs, 26, of 208 Charlton St.; Jayquane Marquis Harris, 24, 216 North Ave.; Amar Diablo Bodrick, 37, and Joshua Ryan Crook, 32, both of 412 E. 1st St.
Additionally, Waters, Dennis, Downs, Harris and Crook are charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects.