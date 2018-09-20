Driving without seat belt leads to felony drug charges
A Rome man accused of having marijuana for sale was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sharad Antoine Robinson, 24, of 226 Grady Ave., also is being held for the Dade County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Robinson was arrested late Wednesday night on Reservoir Street after an officer saw him driving without a seat belt and failing to signal when he turned off the roadway.
He gave a fake name when stopped and had more than an ounce of marijuana, along with small plastic bags and scales, in his vehicle.
Robinson is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of drug-related objects, improper lane change and a seat belt violation.