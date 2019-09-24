In the investigation following a fatal wreck in June, law enforcement issued warrants for a Rome man who said his brakes failed causing him to hit a car and kill its driver.
According to Floyd County warrants:
Jeffrey Lane Farmer Jr., 32, was driving his 1994 Ford Ranger over the speed limit and his brakes failed before he hit a car pulling out of the Little Caesar's parking lot on June 22.
A post crash investigation found his brake master cylinder had failed leading up to the crash and Farmer tried to use his emergency break to stop the car. Police said the Ford Ranger was unsafe and should not have been on the roadway.
Farmer was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash killed 30-year-old Whitney Swoops and her unborn child. Another child in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Farmer is facing multiple misdemeanors including driving too fast for conditions, driving an unsafe vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, second degree homicide and feticide by vehicle.