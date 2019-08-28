Following the Tuesday morning shooting that left two dead and one injured near the Floyd — Chattooga county line, law enforcement have apprehended the man they believe is responsible in Coweta County.
The arrest of Steven James Mauldin, 38, of Summerville, was announced on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Facebook page, which thanked the Georgia State Patrol and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
According to reports by the Summerville News:
Mauldin is accused of killing two people and wounding another person during a Tuesday shooting inside a residence on Ga. 100 near the Chattooga and Floyd county line. Mauldin fled in a stolen silver 2003 Honda Civic into Floyd County before making his way to Norcross.
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said Mauldin picked up his girlfriend in Norcross but, later, when she wanted to get out he pointed a gun at her and wouldn't let her leave.
The two went to a hotel in Moody, Alabama, near Birmingham. She got word to hotel staff that she had been kidnapped and Mauldin fled.
“Norcross Police have warrants on him for kidnapping. I think there will be some charges in Alabama as well,” Sheriff Schrader said.
Schrader told the Summerville News Wednesday morning that the gunman had been spotted in Alabama near Birmingham.
Mauldin is accused of killing 35-year-old Joe Edward Brown and his 61-year-old mother, Linda Mae Everett, both of a Ga. 100 address, according to the sheriff.
The injured man taken to an area hospital has been identified as Daryl Lee Marsh, 46, of that same residence on Ga. 100.