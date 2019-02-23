Odessa Peyton Horton

A Rome woman faces a couple of felony charges after a domestic incident in West Rome.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Odessa Peyton Horton, 64, of 3 Page Drive, reportedly shot in the direction of a victim in a crowded neighborhood on Lake Ridge Circle Friday. She then drove her car into another vehicle and poured sugar in the gas tank of a victim's vehicle.  She also is accused of pouring bleach all over a victim's clothing.

Horton is charged with felonies for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony along with misdemeanors for criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Horton was held in the Floyd County Jail Saturday night without bond.

 

