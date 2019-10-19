A doctor, who until recently practiced in Rome, was arrested in Clarke County on Wednesday evening and faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sodomy, according to jail records.
Clarke County Jail records, accessed Saturday, stated Zachary Forrest Solomon of 24 Pear St. in Rome, is being held without bond. He additionally faces charges of felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery as well as misdemeanor battery.
"Dr. Solomon has tendered his resignation and is no longer affiliated with Harbin Clinic," said Senior Director of Marketing Sarah Tuck.
Solomon, a cardiothoracic surgeon, came to Rome in early 2019 after finishing medical school at George Washington University in Washington D.C.
He does not face any charges locally. Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said no local accusations have been filed against Solomon.